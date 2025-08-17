Relief supplies dispatched to flood-affected districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) On the special directives of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has completed the dispatch of 89 truckloads of relief goods to the flood-affected districts of Buner, Bajaur, Swat, and Shangla.

According to a statement issued by PDMA, the initiative aims to address the urgent needs of families impacted by recent heavy rains and flash floods.

The relief consignment includes 1,800 family tents, 1,000 winterized tents, 3,100 mattresses, 3,500 pillows, 1,500 hygiene kits, 3,300 kitchen sets, 2,100 tarpaulins, 3,300 floor mats, 4,400 mosquito nets, 3,800 blankets, 1,000 jerry cans, 1,000 bedding sets, 1,750 solar lamps, 10 dewatering pumps, 10 generators, 100 life jackets, and 500 gas cylinders.

PDMA stated that these supplies will provide immediate shelter, essential household items, and recovery support for the affected communities.

In addition, the authority has released Rs. 800 million to the affected districts, with the largest share of Rs. 500 million allocated to Buner, the most severely hit area. This funding is intended to ensure timely compensation for the affected families without delays.

Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to expedite financial assistance, while focal persons from all relevant departments have been stationed at the Provincial Emergency Operation Center to ensure smooth coordination and uninterrupted relief operations.

According to the Director General of PDMA, the authority, along with partner institutions, remains fully prepared to provide immediate assistance to the affected population whenever required.