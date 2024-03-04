Relief Supplies Dispatched To Rain, Landslide Affected Areas: DG PDMA
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 11:20 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) On the special instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, more relief materials have been sent to the people affected by the rains and landslides.
Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Qaiser Khan said in a statement issued here Monday that nine trucks of relief goods have been sent to Battagram, Kohistan Upper and Bajaur.
The relief goods include rugs, tents, mattresses, blankets, kitchen sets, hygiene kits, plastic mats, sandbags and tarpaulins.
He said that equipment has already been provided to other districts administrations for distribution among affected people.
He said that PDMA is on high alert and in close contact with the relevant districts, while the warehouse of PDMA is fully operational to meet with any emergency situation.
