Relief Supplies Distributed Among Heirs Of Deceased Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Relief supplies distributed among heirs of deceased workers

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem, Assistant Commissioner Nangarparkar Ali Hyder Shaikh visited Raarko village on Sunday and distributed relief supplies among heirs of four workers who lost their lives during drilling of well in Tharparkar.

According to details, in relief supplies included tents, blankets, wheat flour, pulses, sugar, kitchen kits,water cans.

Assistant Commissioner, on the occasion, said that district administration would not leave bereaved families in this difficult hour. He further said that district administration has requested Sindh government to provide financial assistance to heirs of the victims.

