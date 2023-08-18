Open Menu

Relief To Citizens Top Priority: FDA DG

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2023 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhry has said that provision of immediate relief to citizens is the first priority and in this regard, the open door policy is being implemented to find out their problems directly.

While listening to problems of citizens in his office here on Friday, he said people could approach him without any hindrance in case of any complaint. He said the quality of services was being gradually improved and the office work on citizens' applications had been sped up.

The FDA DG, after listening to the problems of citizens, issued instructions to the officers concerned for their immediate resolution. He said no applicant should be disturbed by undue delay in the government work.

The complaints would not be ignored and the guilty officials would be held accountable, he warned.

