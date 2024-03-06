Relief to people first priority: Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that provision of relief to the people from inflated prices of the edible items is a first priority of the Punjab government

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that provision of relief to the people from inflated prices of the edible items is a first priority of the Punjab government.

Chairing a meeting held to review measures taken for ‘Nigheban Ramadan Package’, monitoring of prices of edible items and improvement in governance, here on Wednesday, she strictly directed for launching crackdown against hoarders and profiteers.

She said that ensuring availability of essential items in markets and bazaars on government’s fixed rates was the responsibility of the administrative officers hence negligence would not be tolerated.

She also directed for completing the verification process of deserving persons for Nigheban Ramadan Package at the earliest, in addition to mobilizing the price Control Magistrates.

The Commissioner further directed for monitoring of auctions at fruit and vegetable markets.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh and other officers were present in the meeting.