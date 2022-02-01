UrduPoint.com

Relief To People Top Priority: Minister Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 04:49 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq has said that providing relief to people is top priority of the government.

Addressing a meeting at the Municipal Corporation Office on Tuesday, he said that cleanliness and drainage problems of the city were being addressed swiftly.

Ch Akhlaq directed Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot Zubair Wattoo to approve the applications for commercial and residential maps in the Building Branch on merit. He said that a meeting of the District Planning and Design Committee would be held every 15 days in which timely approval of building plans would be given. He said that problems of citizens were being solved by disposing of all pending applications. He said that one window cell was being activated to solve problems of citizens on time.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Abdul Rauf Mahar also attended the meeting.

