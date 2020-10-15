Relief to persons with disabilities top priority: Raja Basharat

Punjab Minister for Law and Social Welfare Raja Basharat Thursday said that the Punjab government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, was taking concrete steps for welfare of persons with disabilities

"I promise that their remaining problems would also be solved and all rights will be granted to them," he added.

He was speaking at the World White Cane Day function, held at Alhamra here. Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima, MPA Sadia Sohail Rana and representatives of the blind persons organisations were also present.

Raja Basharat said that he had come to express solidarity with the visually impaired persons on the occasion of the World White Cane Day.

He said that the Punjab government was ensuring implementation of three per cent quota in the government jobs for persons with disabilities while more than 580 visually impaired daily wagers were being regularised in various departments.

He said that the Chief Minister had relaxed the ban on recruitment for the regularisation of daily wagers in Punjab. He said that pending cases of promotion of visually impaired employees were also being dealt with on priority basis.

The minister promised on the demand of visually impaired employees that he would recommend increase in their conveyance allowance and hardship allowance besides allocation of quota in the government housing schemes.

Raja Basharat said: "Two years ago, the blind people were protesting in the streets, but today I am happy that their problems are being solved."