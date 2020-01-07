Relief work continue in Astore valley after earthquake

The relief and rescue work after the 6.4 Richter scale magnitude earthquake which had trembled Gilgit-Baltistan on December 20, 2019, and caused landslide on over 27 kilometers Astore Valley road leaving the main artery choked for 5-6 days, was continue in the area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The relief and rescue work after the 6.4 Richter scale magnitude earthquake which had trembled Gilgit-Baltistan on December 20, 2019, and caused landslide on over 27 kilometers Astore Valley road leaving the main artery choked for 5-6 days, was continue in the area.

A Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) official told APP that the GBDMA had effectively responded to the situation and deputed three heavy machines to restore the blocked road.

"Ration packages and relief items have also been supplied to the affected communities through helicopter in the valley," he added.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had issued an advisory to all provincial and state disaster management authorities for adoption of precautionary measures in the ongoing predicted rain and snowfall forecast issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) across the country.

The advisory issued by the NDMA stated that all the concerned departments were requested to ensure following precautionary measures to avoid any loss of life property.

"The National Highway Authority (NHA), Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and Construction and Works (C&W) Departments of respective provinces and regions should remain vigilant in restoring road links. Tourists should remain apprised about weather forecast to prevent any inconvenience," it added.

Moreover, the authorities concerned should also ensure availability of staff of emergency services during the period. In case of any eventuality, twice daily updates should be shared with NDMA whereas relevant departments may issue necessary instructions to stakeholders in line with fresh weather forecast, the NDMA advisory noted.