UrduPoint.com

Relief Works Continued In Flood Hit Areas Of Balochistan: Sardar Saleh

Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Relief works continued in flood hit areas of Balochistan: Sardar Saleh

Senior Balochistan Minister for Local Government Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani on Friday said that current government would not be complacent in providing relief to the flood-affected areas and victims

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Senior Balochistan Minister for Local Government Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani on Friday said that current government would not be complacent in providing relief to the flood-affected areas and victims.

In a statement, he said that the government was helping the flood victims as per the aspirations of the people within its limited resources.

Provincial President of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Sardar Muhammad Saleh Bhootani said that all the administrations of the province were engaged in relief work day and night for the rehabilitation of the flood-affected areas.

"This is not the time to shine politics, but all political parties and social activists are copping against this disaster together," he added.

He said that if any officer or employee in the Department of Local Government neglected to restore the flood victims, they would face strict departmental action saying that at present, municipal employees were showing better performance in all districts.

Related Topics

Balochistan Flood All Government Employment

Recent Stories

Covid boosters enhance immunity in blood cancers p ..

Covid boosters enhance immunity in blood cancers patients: Study

1 second ago
 Lahore High Court stops PPSC from conducting inter ..

Lahore High Court stops PPSC from conducting interviews for agriculture officers ..

2 seconds ago
 11 killed, 949 injured in 913 accidents in Punjab

11 killed, 949 injured in 913 accidents in Punjab

5 seconds ago
 South Africa thrash England by an innings and 12 r ..

South Africa thrash England by an innings and 12 runs in 1st Test

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian attempts of pre-poll riggi ..

Pakistan rejects Indian attempts of pre-poll rigging in IIOJK

3 minutes ago
 Senate chairman lauds Kashmala's efforts for empow ..

Senate chairman lauds Kashmala's efforts for empowering women

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.