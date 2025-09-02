Relief,medical operations continue in flood-hit Kot Momin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Health and relief operations are in full swing in flood-affected areas of Kot Momin,

with the district health teams working round-the-clock to provide essential medical assistance.

This was stated by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sarah Safdar while talking

to APP here on Tuesday.

She said a total of 11 fixed medical camps, two field hospitals, and 28 mobile clinics were

working in the affected areas.

So far, 5,612 patients were treated, including 2,231 at fixed camps, 1,095 at field hospitals,

and 2,286 through mobile clinics,the CEO health said.

She said special awareness camps on dengue prevention were established, where communities

were being guided about precautionary measures while sufficient quantities of mosquito nets

and water purification tablets were also distributed besides fogging spray

to curb mosquito breeding.

She added that ultrasound vans were available 24/7 for treatment of pregnant women, while medicines for malnutrition in women and children were being provided at awareness camps and pamphlets carrying health guidelines were also being distributed among residents.

For children, specialized treatment through mobile clinics was arranged and women were being

provided with gynecological care while free medicines for tuberculosis patients are also available

at the camps.

“The health department’s teams are committed to ensuring the best possible medical care for

the flood-affected population,” Dr Sarah Safdar said.