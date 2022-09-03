UrduPoint.com

Religion Always Teaches Importance Of Humanity And Love: Barrister Saif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Religion always teaches importance of humanity and love: Barrister Saif

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of KPK for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif Saturday said that if any religion or faith does not teach the importance of humanity and love, it is not a religion.

He expressed these views while addressing the three-day Christian Youth Conference at Donga Gali as the chief guest.

Barrister Saif further said that when the rulers become captives of power as is happening in our own country, then the society gets degraded. If the character is not good then a person cannot become a good Muslim, a good Christian, a Hindu, or a follower of any other faith.

He said that now people have started moving from materialism to spirituality because materialism has robbed the sense of happiness of humanity, peace and tranquility. In spirituality we all will be able to move forward easily towards progress and prosperity, adding the special assistant to CM said.

The Special Assistant said that soul is the name of feeling and the best person is the one who not only feels the pain and suffering of other human beings but also feels the pain and well-being of all creatures, hearts filled with selfish desires become dead and no feelings of benevolence for others remain in them.

Barrister Saif paid tribute to the organizers of the spiritual conference and said that it was a great blessing to train the youth spiritually. He appreciated the discipline of the youth who participated in the conference. The Special Assistant also assured the Christian community that the government of KPK will encourage such efforts of spiritual training.

Later, the organizers of the event presented a 'Token of Love' to the chief guestThe purpose of the conference was to inform the Christian youth invited from all over the province about cyber safety, social, and political challenges and possibilities and to strengthen them spiritually.

