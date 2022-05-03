Religion card of Imran Khan failed after hooliganism of his supporters in Masjid-e-Nabvi : Sharjeel

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :The Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said the religion card which Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan had been playing has failed after hooliganism of his supporters in Masjid-e-Nabvi.

"The fact is Niazi was an inept and incapable Prime Minister who didn't deserve to be the PM," said Memon while talking to the media here on Tuesday.

He wished the greetings of Eid to the nation and prayed for peace, prosperity and development in the country.

The minister expressed hope that after a stressful period of 3 and a half years of Niazi regime, the people of Pakistan would witness better situation in the coming days.

He blamed the PTI for spreading false propaganda and urged the people not to subscribe to that malicious propaganda.

He accused Khan for trying to stir a clash among the institutions and for blackmailing the institutions as well.

He asked Khan why he and his party had been trying to drag the case of foreign funding if their hands were clear of any wrongdoing.

"Niazi's political career is at stake now and this is why he is employing cheap tricks to manipulate the people," he said.

Commenting on the National Accountability Bureau's inquiry over suspected assets beyond the means of Farah Khan, a friend of ex PM's wife, Memon said if Farah should return to Pakistan to face the probe if she was not involved in corruption.

He said the PTI used the NAB for political victimization of the leaders of the parties which were in the opposition during his regime.

The minister said motorways should be built in Sindh, adding that the the provincial government was talking to the center to expedite Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway.

Rawal Sharjeel and local notables were present on the occasion.