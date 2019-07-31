UrduPoint.com
Religion, State Inseparable In Pakistan: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 12:20 AM

Religion, state inseparable in Pakistan: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Tuesday said that religion and state were inseparable in Pakistan as the country was created in the name of Islam.

Addressing the launch of book "Paigham-e-Pakistan" under the auspices of Institute of Islamic Research, International Islamic University (IIU), at the Governor's House here, he hailed the religious scholars who had contributed in the making of the Paigham-e-Pakistan which would help highlight the true message of islam regarding terrorism, extremism and intolerance.

Paigham-e-Pakistan is the work of more than 5000 religious scholars of the country and categorically rejects the narrow-mindedness of the terrorists and their sympathisers and it explains with Quranic citations how Islam rejects terrorism, extremism, and religious intolerance and preaches compassion towards the minorities.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar presided the ceremony while Provincial Minister for Religious Affairs Peer Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, Chairman Islamic Idealogy Council Professor Qibla Ayaz, Central Chief of Jamaat Ahl-e-Hadees Professor Sajid Mir, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Secretary Wafaq-ul-Madaris Qari Haneef Jalandhri, Professor Doctor Masoom Yaseen Zai and Doctor Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq from International Islamic University, Chairman Shia Madaris Allama Riaz Najafi and a large number of reliogius scholars were present during the ceremony.

He said the government was committed to making Pakistan a modern Islamic welfare state, adding, "Pakistan is a blessing of Allah which came into being on the 27th of Ramadan.

" Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said all those who try to interpret Islam beyond religion and Quran were lost souls, adding that it was the responsibility of the ulema to show the world the true face of Islam and the book Paigham-e-Pakistan had presented the Islamic stance on all extremist ideologies.

He said the religious leaders in Pakistan were united and all those forces which wanted to weaken Pakistan would fail in their evil machinations. He said it was responsibility of the ulema and mashaikh to guide the youth and the people in the right path.

The Minister said it was need of the hour to spread the message of Paigham-e-Pakistan in educational institutions and all parts of the world, adding that legislation should also be ensured on the recommendations of the book.

He hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for his services towards raising voice for defending the honour of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), while he lambasted the opposition parties to play politics on religion and religious sentiments of the Muslims.

Secretary General Wafaq-ul-Madaris Qari Haneef Jalandhri said that there was no doubt that suicide attacks were haraam and those who were involved in terrorist activities they had no association with Islam. "Those who take guns in the name of Islam are contradicting Quran and Sunnah, Islam doesn't allow anyone to impose verdicts of infidels on anyone," he added.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi also spoke on the occasion.

