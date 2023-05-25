UrduPoint.com

Religion Teaches Us To Respect Martyrs, Says Livestock Official

Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Livestock department South Punjab took out a rally in Jalalpur Pirwala for observance of 'Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan' Thursday to pay rich tribute to the gallant heroes who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

All the employees of Livestock department of Tehsil Jalalpur Pirwala and a number of citizens participated.

On this occasion, Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Jamshed Akhtar said that armed forces were the only means of defense of the country.

Jamshed said that people should try to ensure that sacrifices of our heroes do not go in vain.

We are blessed with the gift of freedom by the Will of The Almighty and as a result of the sacrifices of our brave soldiers.

"As a nation, it is our duty to remember the sacrifices of the martyrs and do whatever we can for the country.""We should remain united and respect the martyrs. A martyr never dies and our religion teaches us to respect martyrs."

