Religion tells rules, regulations of society: American scholor Dr Umar Faruq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :An extension lecture on "Religious Nature of Human Beings" was delivered at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) the other day. Eminent American scholar Dr Umar Faruq Abd-Allah was the keynote speaker.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Chairman Prof. Dr Mukhtar Ahmed was the chief guest, while Vice Chancellor of AIOU Prof. Dr Zia-ul-Qayyum hosted the event. The lecture was organized by Seerat-ul-Nabi Chair, AIOU.

Vice chancellors, rectors, foreign delegates from various universities, Senior Advisor of AIOU's Center of Excellence Muhammad Rafiq Tahir, Head of Seerat-ul-Nabi Chair Prof. Sahibzada Sajid Ur Rehman, deans, faculty members, and others were also present.

Dr Umar said, "Religion tells the rules and regulations of society." He presented a detailed overview of different concepts, humanity, spirituality, and ethics and described the beliefs of the world's major religions (Christianity, Hinduism, Buddhism, African traditional religion, Sikhism, Judaism, and Jainism).

"Islam is the second largest religion in the world. Being Muslims we believe that Muhammad (PBUH) is the last prophet of Allah," he said.

Dr Faruq also mentioned the books he wrote for the propagation of Islam.

Dr Mukhtar said, "124,000 prophets came to convey the message of Allah, and Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is the last prophet and now the responsibility of preaching and teaching islam is on scholars like Dr Umar. They are doing it which is another great favor of Allah to the Muslim Ummah." He said that such events were being organized regularly in AIOU, under the leadership of Prof. Dr Zia.

Three chairs have been established for research and academic discussions which will be beneficial for the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan.

Dr Zia said that the promotion of Islamic education was a common responsibility of all of them, and everyone had to do their part with determination and firm belief.

He added that in AIOU, the faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies was already engaged in the task, and to strengthen their efforts, they established the Seerat-ul-Nabi Chair.

The vice chancellor said that they had also established a centre for language and translation studies in the university.

Muhammad Rafiq Tahir and Professor Sahibzada Sajidur Rahman also addressed the event.