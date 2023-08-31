Open Menu

Religious Affairs Minister Deliberates On New Measures Introduced For Pilgrims' Convenience

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2023 | 11:36 PM

Religious affairs minister deliberates on new measures introduced for pilgrims' convenience

Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed, in a 'Hajj Debriefing Session' on Thursday, deliberated upon various new initiatives aimed at enhancing the experience of pilgrims, including tracking through QR codes, the introduction of a short Hajj package, and provision of internet data services

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed, in a 'Hajj Debriefing Session' on Thursday, deliberated upon various new initiatives aimed at enhancing the experience of pilgrims, including tracking through QR codes, the introduction of a short Hajj package, and provision of internet data services.

He said, "Today, we are gathered here to ensure the best possible facilities for our honorable pilgrims. While I don't make grand claims, I assure all stakeholders' cooperation in facilitating the comfort of the pilgrims." The meeting focused on comprehensive training, discipline, and physical fitness for future Hajj pilgrims besides recommending strict actions against doctors issuing fake fitness certificates.

The ministry was actively working to introduce short and long Hajj packages within the Government Hajj Scheme, while also implementing QR codes to minimize complaints of lost items.

Minister Aneeq further announced that final arrangements would soon be made to ensure better residential, dining, and transport facilities in Saudi Arabia.

For cost-effective communication and data packages during the Hajj, he said proposals from Pakistani cellular companies were being considered.

He directed the directors of all Hajji camps to expedite maintenance work for pilgrim facilities.

The participants in the session included Secretary of Religious Affairs Dr. Aftab Akbar Durrani, Director-General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, officers from Hajj Wing, airlines, banks, directors of Hajji camps, and representatives of Hajj organizers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Hajj Saudi Arabia All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Bayern to face Man Utd in Champions League group s ..

Bayern to face Man Utd in Champions League group stage, Newcastle draw PSG

2 minutes ago
 Protect world heritage sites to conserve biodivers ..

Protect world heritage sites to conserve biodiversity: UNESO

2 minutes ago
 Judicial officers may not be appointed ROs: TLP su ..

Judicial officers may not be appointed ROs: TLP suggests

2 minutes ago
 Nine soldiers embraced martyrdom after suicide bom ..

Nine soldiers embraced martyrdom after suicide bomber targeted military convoy i ..

2 minutes ago
 Pathirana-inspired Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in As ..

Pathirana-inspired Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup

2 minutes ago
 PEMRA Regional Office Lahore holds bidding for cab ..

PEMRA Regional Office Lahore holds bidding for cable television licence

2 minutes ago
Iceland to resume whaling under stricter condition ..

Iceland to resume whaling under stricter conditions

2 minutes ago
 Gohar Ejaz for boosting country's export to overco ..

Gohar Ejaz for boosting country's export to overcome economic challenges

2 minutes ago
 Accused involved in using children for gutka suppl ..

Accused involved in using children for gutka supply arrested

2 minutes ago
 UAE welcomes preservation of UNIFIL’s independen ..

UAE welcomes preservation of UNIFIL’s independence in UN Security Council vote

53 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman over passing of ..

UAE leaders condole Sultan of Oman over passing of Rahma bint Hamoud Al Busaidi

53 minutes ago
 UAE leaders condole South African President over v ..

UAE leaders condole South African President over victims of building fire

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan