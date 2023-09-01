Religious affairs minister deliberates on new measures introduced for pilgrims' convenience

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2023 | 08:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed has deliberated upon various new initiatives aimed at enhancing the experience of pilgrims, including tracking through QR codes, the introduction of a short Hajj package, and provision of internet data services.

He, in a 'Hajj Debriefing Session' the other day, said, "Today, we are gathered here to ensure the best possible facilities for our honorable pilgrims. While I don't make grand claims, I assure all stakeholders' cooperation in facilitating the comfort of the pilgrims." The meeting focused on comprehensive training, discipline, and physical fitness for future Hajj pilgrims besides recommending strict actions against doctors issuing fake fitness certificates.

The ministry was actively working to introduce short and long Hajj packages within the Government Hajj Scheme, while also implementing QR codes to minimize complaints of lost items.

Minister Aneeq further announced that final arrangements would soon be made to ensure better residential, dining, and transport facilities in Saudi Arabia.

For cost-effective communication and data packages during the Hajj, he said proposals from Pakistani cellular companies were being considered.

He directed the directors of all Hajji camps to expedite maintenance work for pilgrim facilities.

The participants in the session included Secretary of Religious Affairs Dr. Aftab Akbar Durrani, Director-General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro, officers from Hajj Wing, airlines, banks, directors of Hajji camps, and representatives of Hajj organizers.

