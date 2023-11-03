Open Menu

Religious Affairs Minister, Indonesian Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Quranic Teachings, Interfaith Dialogue

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Friday held a meeting with the Ambassador of Indonesia, Adam Mulawarman Tugio and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Being the countries with the largest Muslim population, both leaders agreed that Pakistan and Indonesia should make joint efforts to promote Quranic teachings in society in their true spirit.

They also discussed various issues related to promoting the culture of dialogue to solve the challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah.

They emphasised the need for the effective role of clerics and scholars to enlighten the new generation with religious teachings and to deal with problems of the present age. The two leaders expressed their determination to benefit from each other's experiences and promote relations at the public level.

