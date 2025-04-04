Religious Affairs Minister pays tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat, and Ushr, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, paid tribute to the founder of the Pakistan People's Party, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, on his 46th death anniversary.

In his statement, he remarked that Shaheed Z. A.Bhutto was not just a politician but an ideology, a revolutionary thinker, and a beacon of hope for the people of Pakistan.

Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto remained a steadfast voice for the underprivileged,saying country witnessed groundbreaking political, economic, and social reforms that left a lasting impact on Pakistan’s political and economic landscape, he said.

Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi emphasized that Bhutto’s influence was not confined to Pakistan only; he was widely respected on the global stage.

He reaffirmed that the Pakistan People's Party remains committed to Bhutto’s vision and continues to uphold democratic values, public welfare, and national progress.