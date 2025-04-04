Religious Affairs Minister Pays Tribute To Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM
Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat, and Ushr, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, paid tribute to the founder of the Pakistan People's Party, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, on his 46th death anniversary
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat, and Ushr, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, paid tribute to the founder of the Pakistan People's Party, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, on his 46th death anniversary.
In his statement, he remarked that Shaheed Z. A.Bhutto was not just a politician but an ideology, a revolutionary thinker, and a beacon of hope for the people of Pakistan.
Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto remained a steadfast voice for the underprivileged,saying country witnessed groundbreaking political, economic, and social reforms that left a lasting impact on Pakistan’s political and economic landscape, he said.
Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi emphasized that Bhutto’s influence was not confined to Pakistan only; he was widely respected on the global stage.
He reaffirmed that the Pakistan People's Party remains committed to Bhutto’s vision and continues to uphold democratic values, public welfare, and national progress.
Recent Stories
Austrian economists suggest notable dent to economy due to new US tariffs
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti
SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases
Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram
350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended
Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development
DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems
Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation
Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis
Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Constantia Estate in Murree
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Religious Affairs Minister pays tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti3 minutes ago
-
SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases3 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram3 minutes ago
-
350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab13 minutes ago
-
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development13 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems13 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation13 minutes ago
-
Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Constantia Estate in Murree3 minutes ago
-
Pindi's traders, residents hail PM decision on energy prices cut3 minutes ago