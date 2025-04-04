Open Menu

Religious Affairs Minister Pays Tribute To Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM

Religious Affairs Minister pays tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto

Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat, and Ushr, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, paid tribute to the founder of the Pakistan People's Party, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, on his 46th death anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat, and Ushr, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, paid tribute to the founder of the Pakistan People's Party, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, on his 46th death anniversary.

In his statement, he remarked that Shaheed Z. A.Bhutto was not just a politician but an ideology, a revolutionary thinker, and a beacon of hope for the people of Pakistan.

Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto remained a steadfast voice for the underprivileged,saying country witnessed groundbreaking political, economic, and social reforms that left a lasting impact on Pakistan’s political and economic landscape, he said.

Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi emphasized that Bhutto’s influence was not confined to Pakistan only; he was widely respected on the global stage.

He reaffirmed that the Pakistan People's Party remains committed to Bhutto’s vision and continues to uphold democratic values, public welfare, and national progress.

Recent Stories

Austrian economists suggest notable dent to econom ..

Austrian economists suggest notable dent to economy due to new US tariffs

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute t ..

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Punjab pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto

3 minutes ago
 Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz B ..

Balochistan to be freed from terrorism: Sarfaraz Bugti

3 minutes ago
 SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in hei ..

SP Pari Gul vows transparency, swift action in heinous crime cases

3 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto o ..

Death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed in Kurram

3 minutes ago
 350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

350 illegal Afghan Nationals reach KP from Punjab

13 minutes ago
Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's b ..

Reconstruction or relocation of BISE Hyderabad's building recommended

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustai ..

Pakistan, US discuss energy cooperation and sustainable development

13 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens ..

DPO holds open court in Chiniot, assures citizens of prompt solution to problems

13 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ rep ..

Meeting reviews arrangements for foreigners’ repatriation

13 minutes ago
 Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis

Cuba looks to sun to solve its energy crisis

3 minutes ago
 Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Cons ..

Pirzada chairs meeting on legal disputes over Constantia Estate in Murree

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan