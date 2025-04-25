Religious affairs minister reaffirms minority rights, warns India against aggression

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Friday emphasized the government's commitment to protecting minority rights and promoting interfaith harmony in Pakistan, in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s special directives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Friday emphasized the government's commitment to protecting minority rights and promoting interfaith harmony in Pakistan, in line with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s special directives.

Addressing an Easter celebration ceremony here at the National Library of Pakistan, he said the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony plays an active role in organizing and supporting religious festivals including Holi, Christmas, and Easter, as a means to foster unity and respect among all faiths.

“All those who live in Pakistan are Pakistanis first,” he asserted, describing the country as a "beautiful bouquet of diverse religions and cultures."

Underscoring the shared values of peace among all religions, Sardar Yousaf stressed that acts of violence often stem from ignorance or distance from religious teachings. “Those who commit terrorism have no religion,” he said, adding that Islam strictly condemns violence, equating the unjust killing of one person with the killing of all humanity.

In a significant announcement, the minister revealed that the government would soon establish a National Minority Commission, for further institutionalizing efforts to safeguard minority rights and promote inclusion.

Addressing regional tensions, Sardar Yousaf responded to recent threats from India, warning that any provocation would be met with a strong and united response. “Pakistan is a nuclear power, just like India. Any illusion of superiority on their part is misplaced,” he said.

Referring to the Indus Waters Treaty, he reminded India that the agreement is guaranteed by the World Bank and warned that any move to block Pakistan’s water would be considered an act of war.

“Pakistan seeks peace,” the minister stated, “but we will not accept dying of thirst. Our civil and military leadership stand united, and if India casts an evil eye on Pakistan, it will receive a resolute and fitting response.”