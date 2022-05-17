Religious affairs minister returns home after successful visit to Saudi Arabia

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor returned home in the early hours of Tuesday after a successful visit to Saudi Arabia.

On his arrival, he was warmly received by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad and Haji Camp Lahore's officials at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, reported ministry's official Facebook page and Twitter handle account.

According to the social media of the ministry, the minister during his visit to Saudi Arabia, had a detailed meeting with Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq Al Rabiah and discussed the Hajj operation.

Dr Tawfiq assured to make the Hajj process easy and provide all possible facilities to the Pakistani pilgrims.

During the meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor was along with Additional Secretary Aftab Akbar Durrani, Director General Hajj Abrar Mirza and Director Hajj Sajid Asadi.

He also visited Kiswat AL-Kaba Factory where he was provided the opportunity to sew the shroud of Khana-e-Kaba with his own hands.

For this honour, he expressed good wishes to the Saudi authorities.

He also paid homage at the mausoleum of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in Madinatul Munawwarah.

Besides reviewing the arrangements for pilgrims and holding meetings with various people, the religious affairs minister said, he managed to reduce the Hajj package by a few hundred of thousands during his successful visit to Saudi Arabia.

He said further details would be revealed in a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, maintained the ministry's official social media.