ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor returned home in the early hours of Tuesday after completing his visit to Saudi Arabia.

On his arrival, he was warmly received by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad and Haji Camp Lahore's officials at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, informed a ministry's official.

According to the details, he, during his visit to Saudi Arabia, paid homage at the mausoleum of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and reviewed the arrangements for pilgrims besides holding meetings with various people.