Religious affairs minister, Saudi ambassador discuss upcoming Hajj arrangements, mutual relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed, on Tuesday engaged in a productive meeting with Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki and discussed imminent Hajj preparations, strengthening bilateral ties, and addressing challenges within the Muslim Ummah.

In the meeting, Secretary of Religious Affairs Aftab Akbar Durrani and Regional Director of Muslim World League Saad bin Masood al-Harsi, were also present.

Minister Aneeq shed light on the shared devotion, respect, and brotherhood between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and emphasized his commitment to enhancing the experience of Pakistani pilgrims during this Hajj season.

Acknowledging the strong bond between the two nations, he expressed his confidence in the Saudi Ambassador's support and cooperation.

He revealed that the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony was organizing an 'Interfaith Harmony Conference' in Islamabad, scheduled for Wednesday, where leaders from various faiths, ambassadors, and civil society representatives would engage in dialogues.

Additionally, Minister Aneeq Ahmed disclosed plans for the upcoming National Seerat Conference, set to take place on 12 Rabi-ul-Awal. This year's theme, "Strategy of National Economic Stability in the Light of Seerat-e-Tayyaba," aimed to illuminate the world with the profound teachings of islam, he added.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, highlighting the significance of engaging the youth, shared that the Muslim World League was gearing up for a global conference focusing on contemporary challenges.

He underscored the need to inspire the younger generation to actively contribute to resolving the issues faced by the Muslim Ummah.

Furthermore, he reminisced about the successful visit of Saudi Minister of Hajj Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah to Pakistan, while also expressing anticipation for the arrival of prominent Saudi personalities in Pakistan in the near future.

In a gracious gesture, Ambassador Al-Malki extended his appreciation to Minister Aneeq Ahmed for his unwavering support and affection.