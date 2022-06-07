UrduPoint.com

Religious Affairs Minister, Saudi Envoy Bid Farewell To Pilgrims

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Religious affairs minister, Saudi envoy bid farewell to pilgrims

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor and Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki on Monday bade farewell to the pilgrims on flight PK713 from Islamabad to Madina.

The religious affairs minister specially thanked the Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for reducing the Hajj expenses in spite of unfavorable conditions.

He also paid tribute to the efforts of Saudi ambassador regarding the immediate solution of the problems faced by the pilgrims.

According to the Islamabad International Airport manger, on the first day of Pakistan International Airlines' Hajj operation, 1080 pilgrims left for Hajj by four flights including two from Islamabad while one each from Lahore and Quetta.

The event was also attended by Islamabad International Airport, Civil Aviation Authority, Airport Security Force, Saudi officials of Road to Makkah project and more than 300 pilgrims.

