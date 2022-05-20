ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor shared the happiness of Eid-e-Rizwan with Baha'i community the other day.

Addressing the participants here at the auditorium of National library of Pakistan, he said the religious festival conveyed message of peace to the masses and let the world know that Pakistan was a land of religious coexistence.

He said it was a good omen that they were celebrating Eid-e-Rizwan with the same zeal and zest like every year.

He said celebrating minority communities' festivals created an environment of religious harmony and a feeling of positivity in the society.

The mufti said that Eid-e-Rizwan was a living evidence that all minority communities were enjoying the equal rights enshrined in the Constitution of the country.

He said today, the world was confronted with sectarianism, racism and extremism which had been projecting negative sentiments in the society.

The minister said it was need of the hour to put aside all the differences, and instead regard for each other's social and religious values.

Appreciating the role of minorities, he said, the minorities had been playing a constructive role in the development and prosperity of the country since day one.

Earlier, a delegation of Hajj Organizers Association of Pakistan (HOAP) called on religious affairs minister and presented their recommendations for the Hajj package.

Talking to Hajj organizers, the minister said the government was taking all possible steps to bring betterment in the Hajj operation.

He said the ministry would leave no stone unturned to provide maximum facilities to the pilgrims and address their issues.

Moreover, the minister asked the HOAP delegation to take immediate steps to alleviate the plight of the pilgrims. No negligence would be tolerated on receipt of legitimate complaint from the pilgrims, he stressed.

The mufti said immediate action would be taken against the negligent elements.

All stakeholders should ensure transparency in the matters of Hajj, he said adding there should be no dishonesty and misconduct in it.

He said we, together, should take such initiatives which would create maximum comforts for the pilgrims.

The delegation assured the minister that they would try their best for the smooth sailing of Hajj operation and to enhance the goodwill of the incumbent government.

