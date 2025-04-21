- Home
- Pakistan
- Religious Affairs Minister urges Moavineen-e-Hujjaj to serve pilgrims with dedication, uphold Pakist ..
Religious Affairs Minister Urges Moavineen-e-Hujjaj To Serve Pilgrims With Dedication, Uphold Pakistan’s Honor
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Monday emphasized the importance of training for Moavineen-e-Hujjaj during the closing ceremony of their training session.
Addressing the participants at the Haji Camp Islamabad, the minister said, "You are already well aware of the significance of the training you have undergone and possess valuable experience related to Hajj operations. You know well how to serve the pilgrims efficiently."
He acknowledged that challenges could arise during the pilgrimage, that is why; the government considered it essential to properly train the Hajj assistants. "Your support in helping pilgrims perform their religious duties is crucial. Assist them with dedication and ensure a smooth experience for them," he urged.
Sardar Yousaf highlighted that the selection of assistants had been carried out through the National Testing Service (NTS) to ensure that only the most capable individuals were chosen.
"Keep in mind that you are here to serve the guests of Allah. The sincerity of your intention will determine the reward you receive," he added.
Expressing his confidence in the team, he said, "I am hopeful that you will perform your duties in the best possible manner. Serving the pilgrims, who are Allah's guests, is a great honor."
The minister further reminded the assistants to act as ambassadors of Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of upholding the country’s reputation. "No pilgrim should have any complaints against you," he stressed, adding, "I will also be there among you during Hajj. For us, the pilgrims are our most important very important persons (VIPs)."
He shared that during his previous visits for Hajj, he did not avail any official protocol, and similarly, he expected all assistants to focus solely on serving the pilgrims with humility and dedication.
Sardar Yousaf concluded by reiterating that it was the responsibility of every assistant to ensure that no grievances are reported due to their conduct.
Recent Stories
Pope Francis passes away at 88 in Italy
Controversy erupts as alleged private video of TikToker Sajal Malik leaks online
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad
Ubaida Faiz leads ‘Her Legacy’ at UMT to champion women
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 10, Karachi Kings Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt provides unprecedented relief to farmers : minister4 minutes ago
-
Director Monitoring PBM reviews projects4 minutes ago
-
Religious Affairs Minister urges Moavineen-e-Hujjaj to serve pilgrims with dedication, uphold Pakist ..4 minutes ago
-
DC visits areas to inspect polio drive4 minutes ago
-
No leniency for rioters: Tarar14 minutes ago
-
2mn youth, 1000 employment companies registered on digital hub: Rana Mashood14 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes one maund adulterated red chilli14 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Cantt residents outcry over water shortage14 minutes ago
-
Law minister expresses condolence on demise of Pope Francis14 minutes ago
-
Islamic University female student shot dead in private hostel in Islamabad21 minutes ago
-
EQQN predicts more earthquakes hit the north side of Pakistan this week24 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 8 smugglers with 192 kg of drugs worth Rs 40 mln24 minutes ago