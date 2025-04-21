Religious Affairs Minister urges Moavineen-e-Hujjaj to serve pilgrims with dedication, uphold Pakistan’s honor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf on Monday emphasized the importance of training for Moavineen-e-Hujjaj during the closing ceremony of their training session.

Addressing the participants at the Haji Camp Islamabad, the minister said, "You are already well aware of the significance of the training you have undergone and possess valuable experience related to Hajj operations. You know well how to serve the pilgrims efficiently."

He acknowledged that challenges could arise during the pilgrimage, that is why; the government considered it essential to properly train the Hajj assistants. "Your support in helping pilgrims perform their religious duties is crucial. Assist them with dedication and ensure a smooth experience for them," he urged.

Sardar Yousaf highlighted that the selection of assistants had been carried out through the National Testing Service (NTS) to ensure that only the most capable individuals were chosen.

"Keep in mind that you are here to serve the guests of Allah. The sincerity of your intention will determine the reward you receive," he added.

Expressing his confidence in the team, he said, "I am hopeful that you will perform your duties in the best possible manner. Serving the pilgrims, who are Allah's guests, is a great honor."

The minister further reminded the assistants to act as ambassadors of Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of upholding the country’s reputation. "No pilgrim should have any complaints against you," he stressed, adding, "I will also be there among you during Hajj. For us, the pilgrims are our most important very important persons (VIPs)."

He shared that during his previous visits for Hajj, he did not avail any official protocol, and similarly, he expected all assistants to focus solely on serving the pilgrims with humility and dedication.

Sardar Yousaf concluded by reiterating that it was the responsibility of every assistant to ensure that no grievances are reported due to their conduct.