Religious affairs minister visits Kartarpur, emphasizes cross-border harmony

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed Thursday visited Kartarpur, and expressed his appreciation for the love and respect shown by the pilgrims, emphasizing the strong bond of humanity that united both nations.

He was warmly received by Abu Bakr Aftab Qureshi, CEO of the Project Management Unit, who briefed the minister on the project's objectives and approved developments.

During his visit, the minister toured various key facilities, including the zero-line, facilitation counters, Langar Khana, Gurdwara Sahib, and the Amrit Jal Filtration Plant.

He also engaged with Indian pilgrims, inquiring about their impressions and experiences regarding the Kartarpur Corridor initiative.

The Sikh pilgrims praised the services and facilities provided by Pakistani authorities.

Minister Aneeq Ahmed reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to preserving this relationship and vowed not to let anyone disrupt it.

He marked the occasion by laying the foundation stone and planting a tree at the theme park under the project.

The minister highlighted that the Kartarpur Corridor project would serve as an example for Hindus and Sikhs worldwide, creating awareness about Pakistan's unique role in facilitating religious tourism.

He concluded emphasizing that Pakistan, in many aspects, stood out as a distinctive nation, and the end of challenging times was nearing.

He encouraged gratitude and positivity rather than complaints and grievances.