Religious Affairs Minister Visits Saudi Arabia To Review Hajj Arrangements
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2024 | 09:27 PM
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain has arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to review the Hajj arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Chaudhry Salik Hussain has arrived in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to review the Hajj arrangements for Pakistani pilgrims.
During his week-long visit, the minister will hold meetings with officials of the Pakistan Hajj Mission, including a briefing from the Director General Hajj on the arrangements for pilgrims at Makkah and Madina.
The minister will also meet with the Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah to review the ongoing preparations for the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage.
Additionally, the minister will meet with Pakistani pilgrims who have already reached Saudi Arabia to gather their feedback on the facilitation provided by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.
