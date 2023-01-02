UrduPoint.com

Religious Affairs Minister's Statement On Minorities Fund Being Twisted For Point-scoring: Ashrafi

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Religious affairs minister's statement on minorities fund being twisted for point-scoring: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Monday said the statement of Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on minorities fund was being twisted for point-scoring by a segment of the society which was totally unfair.

He, in an exclusive talk with APP, endorsed the statement of Mufti Abdul Shakoor and said there was a fund established in the ministry by the previous governments to help the minority communities particularly at the time of their religious festivals.

"There is no bar at helping the minority communities as they are bona fide citizens of the state and their rights are equally enshrined in the Constitution," said Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council.

He said the Constitution was made by great religious leaders and scholars including Shah Ahmed Noorani, Maulana Mufti Mehmood, Maulana Ghulam Ghous Hazarvi, Maulana Abdul Haq and Professor Ghafoor Ahmed and so on.

He said as per law and the Constitution, the minority communities must be given their due rights and that was why; they were getting so under the visionary and dynamic leadership of incumbent government.

Ashrafi said the question should be to provide funds to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony for the construction and other affairs of mosques adding that the ministry also organized the International Seerat-un-Nabi Conference on 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal and bore its huge expenses annually.

On the controversy of wishing the birthday of Prophet Hazrat Isa Alahai Salam, he made it clear that Hazrat Isa Alaihai Salam was also our prophet and his prestige and dignity was equally significant as rest of the 'Messengers of God' as per Islamic faith.

Related Topics

Pakistan Minority Middle East God Mufti Government

Recent Stories

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fres ..

Sania’s selfies on New Year’s eve trigger fresh debate on social media

5 minutes ago

Shaheen Afridi to resume rehabilitation under men’s team’s medical staff tod ..

19 minutes ago
 Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices ..

Last chance to grab your favorite Infinix devices on discounted prices

1 hour ago
 Stability in the economy and the unity of the nati ..

Stability in the economy and the unity of the nation in the fight against terror ..

1 hour ago
 Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective st ..

Impact of 2022 Floods: Pakistan needs effective strategy to deal with climate ch ..

1 hour ago
 Tawam Hospital introduces thyroid radiofrequency, ..

Tawam Hospital introduces thyroid radiofrequency, microwave ablation for treatme ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.