Religious Affairs Ministry Announces Zamzam Water Distribution Arrangements For Pilgrims

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced the arrangements for distributing Zamzam water among pilgrims who are availing the government scheme.

The ministry has made all airlines responsible through an agreement to facilitate pilgrims at designated points to collect Zamzam water.

All four airlines including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Saudi Airlines, SereneAir, and AirSial will carry pilgrims back to Pakistan.

The pilgrims have been urged to collect holy water from their airports concerned and book it with their luggage.

The ministry specified that pilgrims traveling with PIA, except those from Quetta and Sukkar, will collect Zamzam water from Jeddah and Madina airports.

Pilgrims from Quetta and Sukkar traveling with PIA will collect Zamzam from their airports in Pakistan.

Pilgrims traveling with Saudi Airlines, SereneAir, and AirSial will collect Zamzam water from their airports in Pakistan.

