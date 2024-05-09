Religious Affairs Ministry Awards Top Talent In Hifz-o-Qirat Competition
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 10:05 PM
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony awarded cash prizes and appreciation certificates to the top three winners of the Hifz-o-Qirat competition concluded here on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony awarded cash prizes and appreciation certificates to the top three winners of the Hifz-o-Qirat competition concluded here on Thursday.
The first position holder received Rs.80,000, second Rs.60,000 and third Rs.40,000 respectively along with appreciation certificates.
Senior Joint Secretary Religious Affairs, Alamgir Ahmad Khan distributed the prizes among the participants of the competition.
The two-day 39th annual Hifz-o-Qirat competition was attended by total 59 candidates from all over the country including all provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, Islamabad Capital Territory, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
The winners will now represent Pakistan at international competitions to be held in Saudi Arabia, Unites Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bangladesh and Turkey respectively.
Recent Stories
Pakistan takes on Ireland in inaugural T20I series on Friday
ICCI organize ceremony to express solidarity with Armed Forces of Pakistan
Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends operations to 50 towns": Mayor ..
Call for Tobacco Tax Increase to Safeguard Child Rights and Public Health
OIC resolutions on Kashmir collective voice of Islamic world, reinforcement of P ..
Spanish bank BBVA goes hostile in Sabadell takeover bid
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge over $ 14.45 billion
Boeing passenger plane exits runway in Senegal injuring 11
PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits
No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM
Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history
Nadal squeezes past qualifier Bergs in Rome opener
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Collaborating with Sindh Government, KMC extends operations to 50 towns": Mayor Karachi5 minutes ago
-
OIC resolutions on Kashmir collective voice of Islamic world, reinforcement of Pakistan's position: ..5 minutes ago
-
PML-N ulema wing stresses punishment to May-9 culprits2 hours ago
-
No reprieve for perpetrators of May 9 arson attacks: PM2 hours ago
-
Punjab governor terms May 9 dark chapter in country’s history2 hours ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC grants bail to 7 accused2 hours ago
-
Under women empowerment plan, 1,600 lady cops recruited: IGP2 hours ago
-
All possible relief being provided to police personnel2 hours ago
-
IG Punjab provides house to family of another martyr2 hours ago
-
Commissioner Sukkur distributes gifts, flowers among thalassemia patients2 hours ago
-
LG & CD deptt organizes awareness walk under "Suthra Punjab" programme2 hours ago
-
Road infrastructure in Suhbatpur on modern lines top priority: Saleem Khosa2 hours ago