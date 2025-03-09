Open Menu

Religious Affairs Ministry Declares March 15 As ‘Day Of Protection Of Sanctity Of Prophethood’

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Religious affairs ministry declares March 15 as ‘Day of Protection of Sanctity of Prophethood’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has officially declared March 15, 2025, as the Day of Protection of the Sanctity of Prophethood (Yum-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat Peace Be Upon Him).

According the ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, this initiative will curb the rising incidents of blasphemy and sacrilegious content on social media.

He said the ministry has issued directives to provincial secretaries of religious affairs and Auqaf departments in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan to launch an awareness campaign against blasphemous content.

Umar Butt said the country’s leading religious scholars, including Nazim-e-Aala Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari, Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Allama Muhammad Afzal Haidari, Prof Dr Sajid Mir, and Maulana Abdul Malik, have been urged to devise a comprehensive strategy for public awareness.

The observance of this day coincides with the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding religious sentiments and promoting harmony.

Recent Stories

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

5 minutes ago
 Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

51 minutes ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

2 hours ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

2 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

3 hours ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

4 hours ago
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

4 hours ago
 FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

5 hours ago
 UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

6 hours ago
 Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

7 hours ago
 Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

7 hours ago
 China achieves remarkable progress in environmenta ..

China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan