Religious Affairs Ministry Enhances Hajj Facilities With Innovative Measures: Spokesperson
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 11:43 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has introduced a series of innovative measures ensuring the utmost comfort and convenience for pilgrims undertaking the sacred journey of Hajj this year.
According to the Ministry’s Spokesperson, Muhammad Umar Butt, these initiatives are designed to streamline the pilgrimage experience and provide comprehensive support to pilgrims throughout their journey.
He said one of the pivotal advancements is the implementation of an advanced multimedia training programme for Hajj pilgrims, currently in its final phase. He said this nationwide programme would equip pilgrims with essential knowledge and guidance for a successful pilgrimage experience.
Umar Butt mentioned that all official Hajj pilgrims would receive essential kits consisting of two bags, a scarf, Ahram belt, shoe bag, and a SIM card before their departure to Saudi Arabia. Additionally, arrangements had been made for transportation, with pilgrims informed about the availability of training facilities, he said.
He said accommodations near the Prophet's Mosque in Madina had been secured for all pilgrims, ensuring proximity to one of the holiest sites in islam.
In the quest for providing the best services during Hajj, Umar Butt mentioned the introduction of a Testing Service for the first time this year to select the best Moavineen-e-Hujjaj.
Transparent selection procedures were adopted, with examinations conducted for both Moavineen-e-Hujjaj and the medical mission, he added.
He further informed that over 47,000 candidates participated in the written exam for 550 seats of Moavineen-e-Hujjaj, while 9,000 doctors and paramedical staff underwent the examination process for 400 seats of the Hajj Medical Mission.
Umar further said that merit-based appointments were made, considering regional quotas and categories, as per the Hajj policy. A separate merit criteria was also established for civil and uniformed officers, as well as for new and experienced staff assistants, he stated.
He said that selection process assessed candidates' psychological aptitude, basic intelligence, Hajj/IT knowledge, and physical fitness, ensuring that only the most qualified individuals were chosen for these critical role.
Despite initial challenges, including petitions filed in the superior courts against the ministry's initiatives, he said adding that dismissal of these petitions underscored the importance and legitimacy of the ministry's efforts to enhance the pilgrimage experience for all.
