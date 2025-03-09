Religious affairs ministry enhances Hajj facilities, digital services under new policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony continues its efforts to enhance Hajj arrangements and promote interfaith harmony across the nation, ensuring pilgrims can perform their religious duties with ease.

Under the Rules of business 1973, the ministry coordinates with various organizations in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan to improve Hajj facilities while also working towards fostering mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and protecting minority rights as outlined in the Constitution. It is also engaged in Islamic studies, organizing seminars, ensuring accurate Quran printing, and facilitating international cooperation on religious matters.

The government has established a Minority Welfare Fund to support marginalized communities, offering financial assistance to those in need and providing funding for the maintenance and repair of religious sites. Scholarships are extended to minority students, while initiatives such as the promotion of Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), sectarian harmony, error-free Quran printing, and raising awareness about the sanctity of sacred texts remain a key focus. Additionally, the ministry addresses Ruet-e-Hilal matters and monitors digital platforms, reporting blasphemous, anti-Islamic, and sectarian content.

In 2024, the ministry successfully organized the National Seerat Competition, awarding Rs. 3.5 million in cash prizes. A Seerat-un-Nabi Conference was held on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, attended by senior government officials, with the deputy prime minister and chairman Senate presenting awards to winners of the Seerat Book Competition. A nationwide Milaad-un-Nabi celebration featured various activities in educational institutions, and prize-winning articles on economic stability based on the Holy Prophet’s (Peace Be Upon Him) teachings were distributed in libraries.

A significant initiative launched by the ministry includes the establishment of a recycling plant for the proper disposal of damaged Quranic pages. Efforts to promote sectarian harmony were highlighted through the observance of ‘Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat’ and awareness campaigns on health and nutrition. Recommendations for civil awards were put forth for religious scholars and members of minority communities. The ministry also addressed religiously objectionable content via its e-portal, reporting 16,634 links in 2024. Regular meetings of the Ruet-e-Hilal committees were conducted to ensure moon sighting for key religious events.

The ministry has been allocated a total budget of Rs. 1.83 billion for the current financial year, with an expenditure of Rs. 582.12 million incurred by December 31, 2024, across all departmental heads and subordinate units, accounting for 32 percent of the total budget.

During Hajj 2024, the ministry provided extensive support to pilgrims, ensuring quality accommodation, catering services, and transportation. Reception offices were established at Jeddah and Madinah airports, along with medical facilities in Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah, offering 24/7 assistance.

Special provisions were made for the elderly, sick, and children, with lost-and-found services in place. Zamzam water bottles were distributed, while low-cost Hajj options and digital solutions, including a mobile app for updates and complaint redressal, were introduced. Under the Government Hajj Scheme, 68,804 pilgrims received training, vaccination, and travel gifts. Compensation and refunds were also processed for families of deceased pilgrims, and 1,200 welfare staff were deployed to facilitate smooth operations.

The newly introduced Hajj Policy 2025 includes significant enhancements such as an expanded procurement committee, strengthened financial controls, and the introduction of the Hajj Nazim Scheme. Compensation for death during Hajj has been increased from Rs. 1 million to Rs. 2 million, and mandatory insurance for Hajj dues has been implemented. The ministry has also proposed the inclusion of the Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Oath in the Nikahnama Form, a move approved by the Federal Cabinet. Legislative developments include the Hajj and Umrah (Regulations) Act 2024, for regulating Umrah operators, and the ongoing formulation of related rules. Bills for error-free Quran printing and the Pakistan Ruet-e-Hilal Bill 2023, which seeks to standardize the observance of religious festivals, are also in progress.

The ministry continues to enforce key legislative measures such as the Ehtaram-e-Ramzan Ordinance 1981, which mandates restrictions during Ramazan, and the Muslim Family Laws Ordinance 1961, governing family law procedures. The Marriage Functions Ordinance 2000 is also in effect to curb extravagant wedding expenses.

Public engagement remains a core component of the ministry’s efforts. For Hajj 2024, various initiatives were introduced, including short-stay provisions, diverse accommodation options, restructured Hajj Group Organizer (HGO) allocations in line with Saudi regulations, standardized baggage with QR coding, mandatory mobile roaming packages, and an online registration system. To promote interfaith harmony, the ministry organizes annual conferences and celebrates 10 minority religious festivals, including Christmas, Holi, and Diwali. August 11 is observed as ‘Minorities Day’ to acknowledge their contributions. Currently, there are 10 reserved seats for minorities in the National Assembly and 23 in provincial assemblies.

To encourage Quranic education, the ministry held a nationwide Hifz-o-Qirat competition, offering cash prizes and selecting 14 participants for Qiyam-ul-Lail 2024, which was broadcast by ptv. Winners of these competitions are nominated to represent Pakistan in international Quranic events. Additionally, an e-portal was launched for reporting objectionable online content, supplemented by awareness campaigns on health, nutrition, and HIV prevention.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony remains committed to enhancing religious services, fostering unity among different faiths, and ensuring the welfare of all citizens through its policies and initiatives.

/778