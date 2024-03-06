Open Menu

Religious Affairs Ministry Facilitates Pakistani Pilgrims For Urs In Kaliyar Sharif, India

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 05:53 PM

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has extended cooperation to Pakistani pilgrims desiring to participate in the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir (RA) in Kaliyar Sharif, India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has extended cooperation to Pakistani pilgrims desiring to participate in the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir (RA) in Kaliyar Sharif, India.

Talking to APP, Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammed Umar Butt urged interested pilgrims to submit their applications through 'Ziyarat Form' by March 20, 2024.

Along with the applications, he said it is mandatory to submit a non-refundable bank draft of Rs. 1000/- in the name of the ministry. The Urs ceremonies are scheduled to be held from September 14 to September 20, 2024, in Kaliyar Sharif, India, he added. According to him, 200 Pakistani pilgrims will be sent to India to participate in the Urs.

In case of a higher number of applications, Umar Butt said a lucky draw will be conducted on April 15, 2024, at 11 a.m. under the supervision of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to select the 200 pilgrims. Further details, instructions, and application forms regarding the Urs can be found on the ministry's website and Facebook page, he added.

Umar Butt emphasized that no requests on old forms will be accepted, and all applications should be directly sent to the ministry. He also reiterated for public awareness that the ministry has not authorized any individual, organization, or company to collect or process applications on its behalf.

