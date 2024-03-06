- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Religious affairs ministry facilitates Pakistani pilgrims for Urs in Kaliyar Sharif, India
Religious Affairs Ministry Facilitates Pakistani Pilgrims For Urs In Kaliyar Sharif, India
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2024 | 05:53 PM
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has extended cooperation to Pakistani pilgrims desiring to participate in the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir (RA) in Kaliyar Sharif, India
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has extended cooperation to Pakistani pilgrims desiring to participate in the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir (RA) in Kaliyar Sharif, India.
Talking to APP, Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammed Umar Butt urged interested pilgrims to submit their applications through 'Ziyarat Form' by March 20, 2024.
Along with the applications, he said it is mandatory to submit a non-refundable bank draft of Rs. 1000/- in the name of the ministry. The Urs ceremonies are scheduled to be held from September 14 to September 20, 2024, in Kaliyar Sharif, India, he added. According to him, 200 Pakistani pilgrims will be sent to India to participate in the Urs.
In case of a higher number of applications, Umar Butt said a lucky draw will be conducted on April 15, 2024, at 11 a.m. under the supervision of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to select the 200 pilgrims. Further details, instructions, and application forms regarding the Urs can be found on the ministry's website and Facebook page, he added.
Umar Butt emphasized that no requests on old forms will be accepted, and all applications should be directly sent to the ministry. He also reiterated for public awareness that the ministry has not authorized any individual, organization, or company to collect or process applications on its behalf.
Recent Stories
Turkish defense industry makes new exports to Gulf
Senegal MPs debate contentious amnesty bill
Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emerson university
18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in
Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore
16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar
Saudi Electricity Company announces 2023 financial results
Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral Health Day
Training workshop for local government representatives held in district Khyber
Oil up with weak dollar, supply concerns amid Middle East tension
Friends reunited for De Rossi as revived Roma face De Zerbi's Brighton
Spain prosecutors seek jail for Real Madrid coach Ancelotti over tax
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inaugurates Cultural Festival at Emerson university10 minutes ago
-
18-member Punjab cabinet sworn in10 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims from India reach Lahore10 minutes ago
-
16 arrested for market encroachments in Peshawar10 minutes ago
-
Rehman College of Dentistry celebrates World Oral Health Day13 minutes ago
-
Training workshop for local government representatives held in district Khyber13 minutes ago
-
CCRI Multan's Bt Cyto 547 tops Punjab in national coordinated varietal trials 202335 minutes ago
-
Two dacoit gangs busted; five arrested35 minutes ago
-
Pak Science Foundation invites applications from Pakistani students to participate in IJSO 202435 minutes ago
-
Two inter-district dacoits killed during police encounter45 minutes ago
-
PM distributes huge compensation package among recent rains victims45 minutes ago
-
Promotion of electric bikes vital to abolish pollution, save expenses: Khawaja Suleman Siddique45 minutes ago