- Home
- Pakistan
- Religious Affairs ministry finalizes results of National Seerat, Naat, Articles Competition
Religious Affairs Ministry Finalizes Results Of National Seerat, Naat, Articles Competition
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Apex Committee of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has finalized the results of the National Seerat, Naat, and Articles Competition.
The distinguished contributors in the field of Seerat writing will be honored with awards on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal next month.
The Apex Committee, comprising educationists and Islamic scholars, convened at the Ministry under the chairmanship of former Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman, Dr. Qibla Ayaz. The meeting was attended by other committee members, including Dr. Jamila Shoukat, Dr. Riaz Majeed, Dr. Yousuf Farooqi, Dr. Muhammad Baqir Khan Khakwani, Dr. Muhammad Sajjad, Dr. Ikram-ul-Haq Yasin, Dr. Mohiuddin Hashmi, Dr. Sahibzada Sajid-ur-Rehman, Dr. Munazza Batool, and Dr. Ayesha Qurat-ul-Ain.
During the meeting, the initial results of the competition were presented to the committee. A total of 169 books were received in various categories, including those written in the national language urdu, regional and foreign languages.
In addition, 117 articles were submitted on the topic "The education System of the State in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him)."
After a thorough review of the scores and recommendations provided by the judges' committee, the Apex Committee finalized the results. The distinguished works would be recognized in a special ceremony next month.
Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, attended the meeting as a special guest and expressed gratitude to the Islamic scholars for their support. The committee members appreciated the ministry's efforts to promote the Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) and suggested that next year’s essay topic should focus on climate change and environmental protection in light of the Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held2 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication2 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas2 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank2 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif2 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank2 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister2 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body2 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea2 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi2 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA2 hours ago
-
Lawlessness will not be tolerated: Musadik Malik2 hours ago