Religious Affairs ministry finalizes results of National Seerat, Naat, Articles Competition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Apex Committee of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has finalized the results of the National Seerat, Naat, and Articles Competition.

The distinguished contributors in the field of Seerat writing will be honored with awards on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal next month.

The Apex Committee, comprising educationists and Islamic scholars, convened at the Ministry under the chairmanship of former Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman, Dr. Qibla Ayaz. The meeting was attended by other committee members, including Dr. Jamila Shoukat, Dr. Riaz Majeed, Dr. Yousuf Farooqi, Dr. Muhammad Baqir Khan Khakwani, Dr. Muhammad Sajjad, Dr. Ikram-ul-Haq Yasin, Dr. Mohiuddin Hashmi, Dr. Sahibzada Sajid-ur-Rehman, Dr. Munazza Batool, and Dr. Ayesha Qurat-ul-Ain.

During the meeting, the initial results of the competition were presented to the committee. A total of 169 books were received in various categories, including those written in the national language urdu, regional and foreign languages.

In addition, 117 articles were submitted on the topic "The education System of the State in the Light of Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him)."

After a thorough review of the scores and recommendations provided by the judges' committee, the Apex Committee finalized the results. The distinguished works would be recognized in a special ceremony next month.

Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, attended the meeting as a special guest and expressed gratitude to the Islamic scholars for their support. The committee members appreciated the ministry's efforts to promote the Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) and suggested that next year’s essay topic should focus on climate change and environmental protection in light of the Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).