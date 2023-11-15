Open Menu

Religious Affairs Ministry Invites Applications For Hazrat Amir Khusrau's Annual Urs In Delhi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 15, 2023 | 09:22 PM

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony is extending an invitation to Pakistani pilgrims eager to participate in the annual Urs of Hazrat Amir Khusrau in Delhi

As announced by the ministry's spokesperson, Muhammad Umar Butt, the Urs celebrations are scheduled to take place from April 23rd to April 30th, 2024, in Delhi, India.

Shedding light on the process, he mentioned that applicants are required to submit their applications through a prescribed form by November 25, 2023. He said a non-refundable bank draft of Rs1,000, payable to the Ministry, must accompany the applications.

“In the event of an excess number of applications, pilgrims will be selected through electronic balloting on December 25, 2023, at the Ministry,” he added.

Umar emphasized that comprehensive details regarding the Urs, including instructions and application forms, can be found on the ministry's website and Facebook page.

He clarified that the final decision regarding the pilgrimage would be made by the government, taking into consideration the prevailing pilgrimage protocol.

