Religious Affairs Ministry Launches Comprehensive Training For Moavineen-e-Hujjaj Ahead Of Hajj 2025
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2025 | 08:01 PM
The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has launched a comprehensive training program at Haji Camp Islamabad for Moavineen-e-Hujjaj (Hajj assistants)
According to the Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, the program covers first aid, CPR, civil defense, and special handling techniques, and is a crucial component of preparations for Hajj 2025.
He informed that Joint Secretary of the Ministry, Asadullah Faiz, is personally overseeing all training activities to ensure their effective implementation.
Umar Butt said the training sessions are being conducted under the supervision of expert instructors from Rescue 1122 Islamabad. Participants are being equipped with essential medical and emergency response skills through practical demonstrations and lectures, he added.
He said all selected assistants who will serve during this year's Hajj operation are participating in the program. The Primary objective is to equip them with vital skills to safeguard and support Pakistani pilgrims in Saudi Arabia, the spokesperson said.
Umar Butt emphasized that the training will play a significant role in enhancing the capabilities of the assistants, particularly in managing medical emergencies, crowd control, and handling unforeseen situations.
He said the training program will continue over the coming days, with the aim of preparing a fully trained and competent team for the Hajj mission.
