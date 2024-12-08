- Home
Religious Affairs Ministry Receives 72,000 Hajj Applications, Announces National Hifz, Qirat Competition
Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has received over 72,000 Hajj applications so far.
According to the spokesperson, Muhammad Umar Butt, applications for the Government Hajj Scheme will continue to be accepted at designated banks on Monday and Tuesday, marking the final two days for submissions.
He further said applicants can join their relatives’ Hajj groups under the scheme for convenience.
To enroll in the Regular Hajj Scheme, Umar said applicants are required to deposit an initial payment of Rs 200,000 and the second installment, totaling Rs 400,000 (including additional facilities), must be paid within ten days of the balloting. The final installment is due by February 10.
He also highlighted that overseas Pakistanis can sponsor Hajj applications for themselves or their loved ones, enabling them to participate in the sacred pilgrimage through this scheme. He said this initiative will facilitate applicants while ensuring a smooth and transparent Hajj process.
In addition, Umar said the ministry has announced the 40th Annual National Hifz and Qirat Competition, inviting nominations from all four provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
He said district and provincial-level competitions have been directed to take place, with provinces instructed to finalize and submit their nominations by January 15. Winners from the provincial rounds will qualify to participate in the national-level Hifz and Qirat competition, he added.
The spokesperson further emphasized that winners at the national level will have the opportunity to represent Pakistan in international competitions, showcasing their talent on a global stage.
Umar said this year’s competition includes separate categories for boys, girls, and youth, ensuring equal opportunities for participants from all age groups and regions. He said this initiative will help promoting Quranic education and nurturing young talent across the country.
