UrduPoint.com

Religious Affairs Ministry Receives First Tranche Of $50 Mln From SBP: Official Sources

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Religious affairs ministry receives first tranche of $50 mln from SBP: Official sources

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had received the first tranche of $50 million from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), said the official sources on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had received the first tranche of $50 million from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), said the official sources on Thursday.

They said the ministry had sought $213 million to proceed with the intending pilgrims on Hajj this year particularly those who applied through the Government Hajj Scheme.

The remaining foreign exchange would be delivered in four installments to the ministry, they said adding that the second installment of $40 million would be delivered in three to four days to the quarters concerned in Saudi Arabia.

The official sources said the third tranche of $60 million would be required by April 30, however, the fourth installment of $63 million would be received by the ministry in the third week of May.

They said the Ministry of Finance had assured to release the required foreign exchange as per the given schedule.

They said the following funds would be paid in the wake of fare to airlines, transportation, accommodation, meal and taxes etcetera.

The official sources said the ministry had received 72, 869 applications under the regular Hajj scheme while under the sponsorship Hajj scheme, it received around 8,000 applications.

The ministry had a total quota of 89,605 Hajj pilgrims but it received about 9,000 fewer applications in the Government Hajj Scheme, they added.

Related Topics

Hajj Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Saudi Arabia April May From Government Million

Recent Stories

Iranian Commerce Chamber Head Calls for Developing ..

Iranian Commerce Chamber Head Calls for Developing Economic Ties With Riyadh - R ..

6 minutes ago
 Ghotki Police shot dead five dacoits in encounter: ..

Ghotki Police shot dead five dacoits in encounter: says SSP

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Tolerance to celebrate International W ..

Ministry of Tolerance to celebrate International Workers’ Day

9 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Investment Bank Extraordin ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs Investment Bank Extraordinary GA meeting

9 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Provide Materials for Turkey's Rec ..

Russia Ready to Provide Materials for Turkey's Reconstruction After Earthquakes ..

7 minutes ago
 Turkey to Save $1.5Bln Per Year on Gas Imports Tha ..

Turkey to Save $1.5Bln Per Year on Gas Imports Thanks to Akkuyu NPP - Erdogan

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.