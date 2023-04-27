Religious affairs ministry receives first tranche of $50 mln from SBP: Official sources

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had received the first tranche of $50 million from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), said the official sources on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ):The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had received the first tranche of $50 million from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), said the official sources on Thursday.

They said the ministry had sought $213 million to proceed with the intending pilgrims on Hajj this year particularly those who applied through the Government Hajj Scheme.

The remaining foreign exchange would be delivered in four installments to the ministry, they said adding that the second installment of $40 million would be delivered in three to four days to the quarters concerned in Saudi Arabia.

The official sources said the third tranche of $60 million would be required by April 30, however, the fourth installment of $63 million would be received by the ministry in the third week of May.

They said the Ministry of Finance had assured to release the required foreign exchange as per the given schedule.

They said the following funds would be paid in the wake of fare to airlines, transportation, accommodation, meal and taxes etcetera.

The official sources said the ministry had received 72, 869 applications under the regular Hajj scheme while under the sponsorship Hajj scheme, it received around 8,000 applications.

The ministry had a total quota of 89,605 Hajj pilgrims but it received about 9,000 fewer applications in the Government Hajj Scheme, they added.