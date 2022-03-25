UrduPoint.com

Religious Affairs Ministry Seeks Applications For Khawaja Alauddin's Urs

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 08:36 PM

Religious Affairs ministry seeks applications for Khawaja Alauddin's Urs

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sought applications from the intending pilgrims to attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Alauddin Ali Ahmad Sabir, to be held from October 6 to13, at Kalyar Sharif in India, by April 10.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sought applications from the intending pilgrims to attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Alauddin Ali Ahmad Sabir, to be held from October 6 to13, at Kalyar Sharif in India, by April 10.

Religious Affairs Ministry's Spokesman Muhammad Umar Butt on Friday said if ministry received more than required applications, it would hold a balloting on May 15. As per Pakistani and Indian governments understanding, 200 aspirant Zaireen could be proceeded for the annual Urs of Khawaja Alauddin, he added.

He further informed that only fully vaccinated people for COVID-19 were eligible to submit their applications on the prescribed form available on the official website.

He said the Kalyar Sharif's visit was interlinked with the overall situation of coronavirus pandemic in both the countries, as big public gatherings were prohibited in India due to standard operating procedures for COVID-19.

He said the ministry would take final decision in the light of following preemptive measures at the time of visit.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Visit April May October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Six more tested positive for fatal coronavirus

Six more tested positive for fatal coronavirus

1 minute ago
 Capital markets only viable option for meeting cou ..

Capital markets only viable option for meeting country's infrastructure financin ..

1 minute ago
 French Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador ..

French Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador - Reports

1 minute ago
 Over 4500 cops to get honorarium

Over 4500 cops to get honorarium

1 minute ago
 No-confidence move; Nation standing behind PM Khan ..

No-confidence move; Nation standing behind PM Khan: Rana Tanveer

19 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomat, Chinese Special Envoy Discuss N. ..

Russian Diplomat, Chinese Special Envoy Discuss N.Korea's Ballistic Missile Laun ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>