The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sought applications from the intending pilgrims to attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Alauddin Ali Ahmad Sabir, to be held from October 6 to13, at Kalyar Sharif in India, by April 10.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has sought applications from the intending pilgrims to attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Alauddin Ali Ahmad Sabir, to be held from October 6 to13, at Kalyar Sharif in India, by April 10.

Religious Affairs Ministry's Spokesman Muhammad Umar Butt on Friday said if ministry received more than required applications, it would hold a balloting on May 15. As per Pakistani and Indian governments understanding, 200 aspirant Zaireen could be proceeded for the annual Urs of Khawaja Alauddin, he added.

He further informed that only fully vaccinated people for COVID-19 were eligible to submit their applications on the prescribed form available on the official website.

He said the Kalyar Sharif's visit was interlinked with the overall situation of coronavirus pandemic in both the countries, as big public gatherings were prohibited in India due to standard operating procedures for COVID-19.

He said the ministry would take final decision in the light of following preemptive measures at the time of visit.