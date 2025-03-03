Religious Affairs Ministry Seeks Applications For Urs At Kalyar Sharif, India
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has invited applications from Pakistani pilgrims wishing to attend the annual Urs of Hazrat Khwaja Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir (RA) at Kalyar Sharif, India. Pilgrims can submit their applications through the Ziarat Form by March 15, 2025.
According to the official spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, the Urs celebrations will take place from September 1 to September 8, 2025, in Kalyar Sharif, India. A total of 200 Pakistani pilgrims will be selected to participate in the event.
In case the number of applications exceeds the allotted quota, a balloting process will be conducted on April 15, 2025, at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony to select the final 200 pilgrims.
For further details, guidelines, and application forms, interested individuals can visit the ministry’s official website and Facebook page. The ministry has made it clear that only applications submitted through the latest official form will be accepted, and outdated forms will not be entertained.
Additionally, the public is advised to submit their applications directly to the ministry, as no individual, institution, or company has been authorized to collect or process applications on its behalf, he maintained.
