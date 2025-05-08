Open Menu

Religious Affairs Ministry Sets Up 24/7 Helpline For Hajj Flight Information

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2025 | 01:30 AM

Religious affairs ministry sets up 24/7 helpline for Hajj flight information

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has established a dedicated helpline to assist Hajj pilgrims with updated information regarding their flight schedules on the directive of Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf.

According to the ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, pilgrims can call the helpline at 051-9216980 to obtain real-time updates and support related to their Hajj travel arrangements. The helpline, operating under the supervision of Director IT Jameel-ur-Rehman, will function round-the-clock in two shifts to ensure uninterrupted assistance, he added.

In the first shift, he informed that Hafiz Majid will serve as the helpline in-charge and can be reached directly at +92-332-4509868. In addition, Assistant Director Malik Asad will lead the second shift and can be contacted at +92-321-5365023, he maintained.

Umar Butt said pilgrims are also advised to stay in contact with their respective Haji camps for further coordination.

