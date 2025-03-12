- Home
Religious Affairs Ministry To Observe ‘Day For Protection Of Sanctity Of Prophet (PBUH)’ On March 15: Sardar Yousaf
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has emphasized that Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is not only the most revered figure for Muslims but is also regarded as a great personality by people of other faiths.
He, in a message on protection of the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), said showing respect and reverence for the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) is an essential part of faith.
The minister further highlighted that any form of disrespect or blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a serious offense under ‘Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code’, which carries the strictest punishment - capital punishment.
To raise awareness about the significance of the sanctity of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and to curb the spread of controversial and blasphemous content on social media, he said the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has decided to observe ‘Yaum-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat (Day for the Protection of the Sanctity of the Prophet Peace Be Upon Him)’ on Saturday, March 15.
Directives have been issued to all provinces, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to initiate public awareness campaigns, he mentioned.
Sardar Yousaf urged religious scholars and clerics across the country to dedicate their Friday sermons to educating people about the importance of safeguarding the sanctity of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).
He also appealed to the public, especially the youth, to refrain from posting or sharing any blasphemous content on social media. Additionally, he encouraged citizens to report any such controversial material to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony through its online portal.
