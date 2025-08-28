Religious affairs secretary calls for dialogue, inclusivity to strengthen Pakistan’s social fabric

Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman on Thursday called for constructive dialogue, inclusivity, and religious tolerance to strengthen Pakistan’s social fabric, urging that both challenges and achievements be openly discussed for the nation’s progress

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Syed Ata-ur-Rehman on Thursday called for constructive dialogue, inclusivity, and religious tolerance to strengthen Pakistan’s social fabric, urging that both challenges and achievements be openly discussed for the nation’s progress.

Speaking at the Gandhara Interfaith Dialogue - Many Faiths, One Nation, One Future, held in Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad in connection with the 78th Independence anniversary of Pakistan, Dr. Rehman said societal problems must be addressed in a broader perspective, alongside recognition of the strides made in various sectors.

“Solutions cannot be achieved unless issues are openly discussed. At the same time, it is equally important to highlight the positive aspects of our society,” he noted, recalling how reforms over time have gradually improved conditions for minorities compared to his own school days.

He suggested that irritants in the syllabus could be addressed through grassroots-level interfaith talks and community dialogue. “Traditionally, history has been taught through the lens of war and victory, but history is equally about culture, living standards, and attitudes of diverse faiths,” he observed, emphasizing the need to move beyond narrow narratives.

The Secretary revealed that the Ministry had prepared two landmark policy documents - the Interfaith Harmony Policy and the Strategy for Religious Tolerance - both widely appreciated at national and international forums. While these documents provide a roadmap for resolving issues, he acknowledged that their effective implementation remains a major challenge.

Highlighting Pakistan’s steps to promote interfaith engagement, Dr. Rehman cited arrangements made for 5,000 Sikh pilgrims. However, he regretted that due to visa restrictions by the neighboring country, only 300-500 pilgrims, mostly senior citizens, were allowed. “The youth should also be given the chance to practice their religious rites,” he maintained.

He informed that a record number of Sikh Yatris had visited Pakistan in the past two years, though most came from countries like the UK, US, Canada, and Australia, not India.

“We expect the same participation from India to strengthen the Kartarpur Corridor. Pakistan has already doubled the visitor limit during the Baisakhi festival as a goodwill gesture,” he added.

Dr. Rehman underlined the role of social media in increasing transparency. “In today’s age, falsehood cannot remain hidden for long. Every citizen must play a positive role in building the country’s soft image,” he stressed.

Lauding civil service reforms, he said special examinations were being introduced to increase minority representation in government jobs. Youth from minority communities were also invited to the Civil Services academy for orientation sessions on these opportunities.

He reaffirmed that the Ministry’s platform remained open to all minority communities, noting that religious occasions of different faiths were celebrated at the official level. As an example, he cited a Christmas event held in Karachi last year to bridge communication gaps and strengthen social interaction.

Concluding his remarks, Dr. Rehman emphasized the potential of religious tourism as a tool for inclusivity and economic growth. “Promoting religious tourism is not only an opportunity for development but also a pathway to unity and understanding,” he said.

It is noteworthy to mention that the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), Silk Road Centre, i-DOT COOL, and Green Tourism hosted the event bringing together religious leaders and activists from the Pakistani Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, and Baha’s communities.

Managing Director of PTDC, Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Anjum Dara, a noted scholar and Deputy Director of the Punjab Archaeology Department, Dr. Ijlal Hussain, Director of the Silk Road Centre, Imran Shauket, Goodwill Ambassador for Green Tourism, Albert David, a Pakistani Christian leader, Rohit Kumar, Pakistan Hindu Council’s representative, Sardar Inderjeet Singh, a Pakistani Sikh leader, Shagufa Jamal, Bahai Community’s representative, Ramesh Naik from Pakistan’s Buddhist community and Muhammad Hassan, CEO, IDOT COOL also spoke on the occasion.