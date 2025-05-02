Religious Affairs Secretary Ensures Hassle-free Hajj Services Via ‘Makkah Route ’
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 09:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony, Dr. Syed Ata Ur Rehman Friday assured that under the ‘Makkah Route’ initiative, government is providing seamless services to pilgrims by streamlining procedures, including biometric data collection, electronic Hajj visa issuance, and passport formalities at departure airports.
In an exclusive interview with Radio Pakistan's current affairs program, Syed Ata Ur Rehman highlighted the government's efforts to provide the best services for pilgrims, stating that the ‘Makkah Route’ initiative is a testament to this commitment, offering seamless experiences through streamlined procedures.
He emphasized that the ‘Makkah Route’ program revolutionizes the pilgrimage experience, enabling prospective pilgrims to breeze through their journey with Saudi immigration officers stationed at Pakistani airports, allowing them to complete formalities before departing for Hajj.
He added that the ‘Makkah Route’ initiative places Saudi immigration officials at Pakistani airports, allowing pilgrims to finalize all immigration procedures prior to boarding their Hajj flights, ensuring a seamless departure.
The Secretary further stated that upon arrival in Saudi Arabia, pilgrims will head straight to their accommodations without further immigration procedures, and their luggage will be transported separately, facilitating a smooth and hassle-free arrival.
He noted that despite WhatsApp call restrictions by Saudi telecom operators, the Ministry has secured special agreements to ensure uninterrupted access to this service for Pakistani pilgrims.
Regarding meal quality, Dr. Syed Ata ur Rehman emphasized that building on the success of last year's Hajj, the Ministry has made remarkable strides in culinary excellence this year. A diverse buffet system has been introduced, showcasing a rich array of flavors from across Pakistan's regions.
He concluded by remarking that the ‘Makkah Route’ initiative is designed to provide exceptional services to pilgrims by simplifying procedures, including biometric data collection, electronic Hajj visa issuance and passport formalities at departure airports, ensuring a seamless experience.
