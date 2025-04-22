Religious Affairs Secretary Highlights Interfaith Harmony During Easter Celebrations
Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 10:05 PM
In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity, the Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs participated in Easter celebrations with the Christian community to foster greater understanding and harmony
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity, the Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs participated in Easter celebrations with the Christian community to foster greater understanding and harmony.
Talking to the media during the event, the Secretary emphasized the importance of interfaith harmony and mutual respect in Pakistani society. “Today’s Easter celebrations, filled with joy and unity, are not only a global event but also a reflection of the vibrant Christian community in Pakistan. It was a personally fulfilling experience for me to be part of this celebration,” he stated.
He noted that in multicultural societies like Pakistan, participating in each other’s religious and cultural festivals strengthens the social fabric. “It is vital that we engage with one another during religious events and offer our congratulations, as it fosters unity and understanding,” he added.
Secretary said Pakistan is a country where religious harmony and coexistence are very much alive.
Events like today provide an opportunity to counter false narratives and present the true, tolerant image of our society.”
He further stressed the importance of visiting places of worship across different faiths, not only during festive occasions but as part of ongoing interfaith engagement. “Such visits help showcase the true essence of Pakistan and present a balanced image to the world,” he noted.
Praising the contributions of the Christian community, he said “The Christian community in Pakistan has made invaluable contributions, particularly in education and health sector. These services are widely acknowledged and respected across the country.”
Concluding his remarks, the Secretary expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting religious tolerance, inclusion and interfaith engagement at all levels of society.
Recent Stories
HSA conducts DHO's vacant positions' tests
Former Police SP Sent to Jail in Kidnapping Case
Religious Affairs Secretary highlights interfaith harmony during Easter celebrat ..
Spain's royals to attend Pope Francis funeral: palace
IGP visits chamber of commerce, vows business-friendly policing
CCP approves merger of Junaid Jamshed and U&I garments
Court fines PTI defendants over delay in witness cross-examination
Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai House takes part i ..
Efforts afoot to ensure Electoral Participation of Persons with Disabilities: DE ..
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directs office ..
DISCOs Support Units meeting held
SECP enhances Quasi-Judicial framework
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HSA conducts DHO's vacant positions' tests5 minutes ago
-
Former Police SP Sent to Jail in Kidnapping Case5 minutes ago
-
Religious Affairs Secretary highlights interfaith harmony during Easter celebrations7 minutes ago
-
IGP visits chamber of commerce, vows business-friendly policing7 minutes ago
-
Court fines PTI defendants over delay in witness cross-examination7 minutes ago
-
Acting Governor Balochistan Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai House takes part in spring flower comp ..6 minutes ago
-
Efforts afoot to ensure Electoral Participation of Persons with Disabilities: DEC Sanghar6 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi directs officers to enhance citize ..6 minutes ago
-
Raouf Mazou, Amir Muqam discuss on ongoing repatriation of Afghan refugees19 minutes ago
-
Pak Amb. meets former Egyptian minister19 minutes ago
-
Abdul Basit inaugurates Women Center, Shelter Home, Help Line, Women Business Bazaar19 minutes ago
-
Court issues notice on PTI’s request to shift protest case19 minutes ago