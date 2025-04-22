Religious Affairs Secretary highlights interfaith harmony during Easter celebrations

In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity, the Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs participated in Easter celebrations with the Christian community to foster greater understanding and harmony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity, the Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs participated in Easter celebrations with the Christian community to foster greater understanding and harmony.

Talking to the media during the event, the Secretary emphasized the importance of interfaith harmony and mutual respect in Pakistani society. “Today’s Easter celebrations, filled with joy and unity, are not only a global event but also a reflection of the vibrant Christian community in Pakistan. It was a personally fulfilling experience for me to be part of this celebration,” he stated.

He noted that in multicultural societies like Pakistan, participating in each other’s religious and cultural festivals strengthens the social fabric. “It is vital that we engage with one another during religious events and offer our congratulations, as it fosters unity and understanding,” he added.

Secretary said Pakistan is a country where religious harmony and coexistence are very much alive.

Events like today provide an opportunity to counter false narratives and present the true, tolerant image of our society.”

He further stressed the importance of visiting places of worship across different faiths, not only during festive occasions but as part of ongoing interfaith engagement. “Such visits help showcase the true essence of Pakistan and present a balanced image to the world,” he noted.

Praising the contributions of the Christian community, he said “The Christian community in Pakistan has made invaluable contributions, particularly in education and health sector. These services are widely acknowledged and respected across the country.”

Concluding his remarks, the Secretary expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to promoting religious tolerance, inclusion and interfaith engagement at all levels of society.