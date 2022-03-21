Religious affairs secy attends conference on Hajj, Umrah Services in Jeddah

Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Secretary Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar Monday attended the Conference and Exhibition of Hajj and Umrah Services titled "Transformation toward Innovation" at the Jeddah Superdome

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Secretary Sardar Ajaz Ahmad Khan Jaffar Monday attended the Conference and Exhibition of Hajj and Umrah Services titled "Transformation toward Innovation" at the Jeddah Superdome.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in cooperation with the Doyof Al-Rahman Programme, which is one of the executive programmes of the Saudi Vision 2030, said a press release here.

Secretary Sardar Ajaz was accompanied by Director General Hajj Jeddah Ibrar Mirza, Director Hajj Sajid Manzoor Asadi and a representative of private Hajj companies.

Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah region, inaugurated the launching of the Conference and Exhibition of Hajj and Umrah Services.

Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq bin Fouzan Al-Rabeeah shedded light on the achievements of digital transformation in the ministry as part of its efforts in realizing the Saudi Vision 2030, in the presence of ministers of more than 20 countries.

In addition, Prince Khaled Al-Faisal also witnessed the signing of a number of agreements between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and several institutions.