UrduPoint.com

Religious-based Organizations Get In Momentum Against Blasphemous Stuff On Social Media

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Religious-based organizations get in momentum against blasphemous stuff on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Religious-based organizations have got in momentum against the blasphemous stuff on social media as they are using all legal forums to control this burgeoning social as well as religious menace through proper channel.

The religious organizations are also utilizing the expertise of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s Cyber Crime Wing to net those culprits allegedly involved in this heinous crime.

Legal Commission on Blasphemy Pakistan Secretary General Sheraz Ahmed Farooqui, in an exclusive talk with APP, informed that the FIA had booked an accused allegedly involved in publication of indecent content against the sacred books Quran and Bible on social media on Tuesday.

The FIA had also arrested two miscreants allegedly involved in proliferation of desecration things on social media on Wednesday, he added.

He further said 62 blasphemers had been put behind the bars so far, nine of them had been awarded the capital punishment by the trial court, two of the death penalty accused's sentences had been confirmed by the high courts.

Farooqui said the accused under trial in blasphemous cases had never been granted bail by any court of law yet.

He said today, a blasphemer namely Sana Ullah had been awarded death sentence by the Anti-Terrorist Court, Peshawar - I.

He said ATC Judge Fazl Sattar Khan reserved the verdict in the following case on November 24, adding that the convicted used to share desecration material on the WhatsApp group against the sanctity and prestige of Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him, Mothers of believers (Ummahaat-ul-Momineen) and the religion of islam.

Farooqui informed that there was a consortium of religious-based organizations including Namoos-e-Risalat Lawyers Forum Pakistan, Legal Thinkers Forum, Tehreek Tehfuz Namoos-e-Risalat Pakistan, World Khatm-e-Nabuwat Council, Anjuman Ashqaan-e-Muhammad, Tehfuz Khatm-e-Nabuwat Forum, Tehfuz Khatm-e-Nabuwat Wukla Forum, Legal and Cyber Experts Forum, Razakaran-e-Khatm-e-Nabuwat and Islamabad Bar Association which were pursuing the blasphemous cases till their logical conclusions.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly (NA) had passed a unanimous resolution to withdraw appeals of government from the Supreme Court to annul the Lahore Haigh Court (LHC)'s decision against the publication of blasphemous content on the social media.

The mover of resolution Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Member of the National Assembly Choudhary Faqir Ahmad, talking to this national premier news agency, informed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government of then challenged the decision in the apex court instead of implementing it in letter and spirit.

He urged the incumbent government to withdraw the appeals against the LHC's decision filed by the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in the tenure of so called Riyasat-e-Madinah.

In addition, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony had reactivated its Web Evaluation Cell to control the increasing incidents of blasphemy on social media.

The ministry's spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt told APP that the people could report blasphemous material if found on social media on the official email address: reportblasphemy@mora.gov.pk, Facebook page: @mora.official or WhatsApp number: 0306 3332555.

He made it clear that hate material against the religion or sacred figures was completely banned as per law and the Constitution. "Those allegedly involved in this illegitimate activity would be taken to task as per law of the land," he added.

He said Ulema and Mashaykh of all schools of thought were making all out efforts to promote religious harmony in all sections of the society. They always discouraged non-state actors fueling propagandas against the religion and state at all public forums, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Resolution National Assembly Peshawar Supreme Court World Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Social Media Facebook Lawyers Blasphemy Anjuman Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency November Muslim All From Government Share WhatsApp Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg dru ..

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg drugs at North Arabian Sea

50 minutes ago
 PM extends condolences on sad demise of former Pre ..

PM extends condolences on sad demise of former President of China Jiang Zemin

53 minutes ago
 COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at presiden ..

COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at president house

1 hour ago
 Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer ..

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of women’s rights in Pakista ..

3 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

4 hours ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.