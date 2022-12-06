UrduPoint.com

Religious Card Of Incompetent, Corrupt Leader Failed: Marriyum

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Religious card of incompetent, corrupt leader failed: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Tuesday that the religious card of the shameless, incompetent, corrupt Kashmir seller has failed.

In a tweet, she said that Imran Khan had ruined governance, economy and foreign relations of the country during his four year rule.

The minister said that the accountability narrative of PTI leadership failed and they destroyed relations with friendly countries. "Imran Khan's US conspiracy narrative has been buried", she maintained.

The minister termed Imran Khan a foreign agent, who had stolen diamonds and other Tosha Khana item when in power.

The person who launched a media campaign against martyrs of the nation and victimized and jailed political opponents, should not tell Shehbaz Sharif what to do about Kashmir, she said.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Martyrs Shaheed Maryam Aurangzeb Media

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz vows to promote principles of freedom ..

PM Shehbaz vows to promote principles of freedom of expression, free media

10 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

Abbasi Kalhora Tanzeem organizes free eye camp

11 hours ago
 Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfie ..

Moscow blames Ukraine for blasts on Russian airfields

11 hours ago
 Football: World Cup results

Football: World Cup results

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.